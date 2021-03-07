Cuomo Says He Won't Resign As Legislative Leaders Call For His Ouster

The leader of the New York State Seante, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, after two new allegations of inappropriate behavior from more women over the weekend. Cuomo says he will not leave voluntarily, saying his job overseeing the state budget and the COVID-19 pandemic is too important for him to be “distracted” by the charges.

Cuomo, no longer contrite about accusations from several women that he sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them, says he has no plans to voluntarily leave his job as governor. He called the charges, including two new allegations of inappropriate behavior “irrelevant” until the state’s Attorney General Tish James completes an investigation.

“No, there is no way I resign,” said, Cuomo who said he deserves “due process” while the AG probe continues. “I’m not going to be distracted by this either. We have to get a budget done in three weeks. We have a lot of work to do.”

Cuomo attacked as a liar one of the women, former aide Karen Hinton, who told the Washington Post Cuomo inappropriately hugged her after calling her to private meeting in his hotel room. Former aide Ana Liss told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo inappropriately touched her at a reception and kissed her hand while at the office, the governor says that behavior is customary for him at public events. Liss now works as an economic development official with Monroe County.

And he said other female politicians, including State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, who have called on him to resign, are just playing politics.

Speaker Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said in a statement: "The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else. I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor's ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

In her statement, Stewart-Cousins says Cuomo "must resign" for the good of the state.

"Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the COVID-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” Stewart-Cousins added.