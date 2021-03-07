 Cuomo Says He Won't Resign As Legislative Leaders Call For His Ouster | WAMC

Cuomo Says He Won't Resign As Legislative Leaders Call For His Ouster

By Karen DeWitt 19 minutes ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Pat Bradley / WAMC

The leader of the New York State Seante, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie are calling on Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign, after two new allegations of inappropriate behavior from more women over the weekend. Cuomo says he will not leave voluntarily, saying his job overseeing the state budget and the COVID-19 pandemic is too important for him to be “distracted” by the charges. 

Cuomo, no longer contrite about accusations from several women that he sexually harassed or inappropriately touched them, says he has no plans to voluntarily leave his job as governor. He called the charges, including two new allegations of inappropriate behavior “irrelevant” until the state’s Attorney General Tish James completes an investigation.

“No, there is no way I resign,” said, Cuomo who said he deserves “due process” while the AG probe continues. “I’m not going to be distracted by this either. We have to get a budget done in three weeks. We have a lot of work to do.”

Cuomo attacked as a liar one of the women, former aide Karen Hinton, who told the Washington Post Cuomo inappropriately hugged her after calling her to private meeting in his hotel room. Former aide Ana Liss told the Wall Street Journal that Cuomo inappropriately touched her at a reception and kissed her hand while at the office, the governor says that behavior is customary for him at public events. Liss now works as an economic development official with Monroe County.

And he said other female politicians, including State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Congresswoman Kathleen Rice, who have called on him to resign, are just playing politics.

Speaker Heastie, a Bronx Democrat, said in a statement: "The allegations pertaining to the Governor that have been reported in recent weeks have been deeply disturbing, and have no place whatsoever in government, the workplace or anywhere else. I too share the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor's ability to continue to lead this state. We have many challenges to address, and I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

In her statement, Stewart-Cousins says Cuomo "must resign" for the good of the state.

"Every day there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the COVID-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” Stewart-Cousins added.

Tags: 
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

James Receives Referral To Begin Cuomo Harassment Probe

By Karen DeWitt Mar 1, 2021
NY Attorney General Tish James
Karen DeWitt

New York Attorney General Tish James says she’s received from Governor Andrew Cuomo the referral required to investigate him and his office on allegations of sexual harassment from two former aides. The accusations include inappropriate touching, an unsolicited kiss, and invitations for sex. One day after Cuomo offered his response to the charges, many elected officials, both Democrats and Republicans, say they don’t buy it.

Cuomo Denies Harassment Claim: "It's Just Not True"

By Dec 14, 2020
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo
NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is denying an allegation by a former staffer that he sexually harassed her “for years.”

Deal Reached To Roll Back Cuomo's Emergency Powers

By Mar 2, 2021
NYS Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie speaks to reporters on Sheldon Silver's sentencing.
Karen Dewitt

New York legislative leaders have announced agreement on a bill to curb Governor Andrew Cuomo’s emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure comes as the Democrat is embroiled in scandals over his nursing home policies during the pandemic and accusations of sexually harassing former staffers.

Cuomo's Office Refutes Sexual Harassment Charges

By Karen DeWitt Feb 24, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley / WAMC

Two former female aides to Governor Andrew Cuomo are accusing him of bad behavior, with one saying the governor sexually harassed her in incidents that included inappropriate touching and an invitation to play strip poker. Cuomo denies the allegations.