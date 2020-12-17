Coronavirus Funds Help 200 Fix Or Replace Oil Tanks

Vermont officials have used federal coronavirus relief funds to help around 200 people fix or replace above-ground fuel tanks so they could get home heating fuel delivered this winter.



A 2017 Vermont law requires that above-ground tanks be inspected every three years. Tanks that fail cannot be filled.



Matt Cota of the Vermont Fuel Dealers Association says the state has an aid program, but it had run out of funds.



Vermont Legal Aid pointed out that COVID Relief Funds could then be used to help.



Kristin Schultz, administrator of the fuel tank assistance program said 198 awards were written using coronavirus money.



