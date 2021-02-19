Related Program: The Roundtable Congressional Corner With Joe Courtney By Alan Chartock • ago Related Program: The Roundtable ShareTweetEmail http://courtney.house.gov/biography/ Listen Listening... / 11:11 Speaker Pelosi outlasted President Trump. In today’s Congressional Corner, WAMC’s Alan Chartock wraps up his conversation with Connecticut Representative Joe Courtney, a Democrat from the 2nd district. This conversation was recorded February 16. Tags: Congressional Cornercongressman joe courtneyconnecticutShareTweetEmail