Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
All Things Considered on WAMC HD2

Companies Continue To Stumble Over Racially Offensive Advertising Campaigns

By editor 2 hours ago
Originally published on April 22, 2019 5:50 pm

In the wake of a racially-insensitive ad by Ancestry, NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Nikole Hannah-Jones, a race and culture reporter for The New York Times Magazine, about why this keeps happening.