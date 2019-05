Closed Vermont Yankee Nuke Plant Cooling Towers To Come Down

The cooling towers from the closed Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon are going to be coming down.

Corey Daniels, of Northstar, the company that recently bought the closed plant to demolish it, told members of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel that the cooling towers would be likely gone before September.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that Daniels says asbestos abatement at the cooling towers was in process, and once completed, demolition would begin.

NorthStar bought Vermont Yankee in January. It has plans to complete the demolition of the plant by 2026, decades ahead of a long-term schedule endorsed by the plant's former owner Entergy Nuclear.

Daniels says the demolition of the reactor core is starting, with components being cut up into smaller pieces.

