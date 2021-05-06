Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #2119 - New York State Conservative Party Chair Gerard Kassar By David Guistina • 57 minutes ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 27:29 (05/06/21 @ 3 p.m. & 05/08/21 @ 5:20 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar. Tags: the capitol connectionShareTweetEmail Related Content The Capitol Connection #2118 - Jay Jacobs - Chairman Of The NYS Democratic Committee By David Guistina • Apr 29, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 04/29/21 @ 3 p.m. & 05/01/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Jay Jacobs, Chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee. The Capitol Connection #2117 - New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli By WAMC Control Room • Apr 22, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 04/22/21 @ 3 p.m. & 04/24/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The Capitol Connection #2116 - Albany County District Attorney David Soares By WAMC Control Room • Apr 15, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 04/15/21 @ 3 p.m. & 04/17/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with Albany County District Attorney David Soares about police reform in New York, the Derek Chauvin trial, and much more. The Capitol Connection #2115 - Blair Horner, Executive Director Of NYPIRG By WAMC Control Room • Apr 8, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:29 (Airs 04/08/21 @ 3 p.m. & 04/10/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG).