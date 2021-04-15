Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #2116 - Albany County District Attorney David Soares By WAMC Control Room • 2 hours ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 04/15/21 @ 3 p.m. & 04/17/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with Albany County District Attorney David Soares about police reform in New York, the Derek Chauvin trial, and much more. Tags: the capitol connectionShareTweetEmail Related Content The Capitol Connection #2115 - Blair Horner, Executive Director Of NYPIRG By WAMC Control Room • Apr 8, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:29 (Airs 04/08/21 @ 3 p.m. & 04/10/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG). The Capitol Connection #2114 - New York Times Albany Bureau Chief Jesse McKinley By WAMC Control Room • Apr 1, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 04/01/21 @ 3 p.m. & 04/03/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Jesse McKinley, Albany Bureau Chief for The New York Times. The Capitol Connection #2113 - NYS Assembly Republican Minority Leader William Barclay By WAMC Control Room • Mar 25, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 03/25/21 @ 3 p.m. % 03/27/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Assembly Republican Minority Leader William Barclay. The Capitol Connection #2112 - Dr. Don Levy, Director Of The Siena College Research Institute By WAMC Control Room • Mar 18, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 03/18/21 @ 3 p.m. & 03/21/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock speaks with Dr. Don Levy, Director of the Siena College Research Institute and the Siena Poll.