(Airs 5/9/19 @ 3 p.m. & 5/11/19 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Senator Julia Salazar, a Democrat who represents the state's 18th District. Senator Salazar is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Woman's Health. Senator Salzar is also the youngest woman ever elected to the New York State Senate.