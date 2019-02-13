Related Program: Vox Pop Birding 2/13/19 Related Program: Vox Pop TweetShareGoogle+Email wikimedia commons/lin padgham Listen Listening... / 49:42 Despite the snow, Rich Guthrie's flight path has landed him in Studio A to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. The number to call is 1-800-348-2551. You can also email voxpop@wamc.org. Tags: birdingTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Birding 1/9/19 wikimedia commons Listen Listening... / 50:25 On the first birding Vox Pop of 2019, Rich Guthrie has landed in Studio A to answer your questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Birding 12/12/18 Wikimedia Commons/Steve Ryan Listen Listening... / 49:20 Rich Guthrie is in Studio A to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Birding 11/14/18 wikipedia commons/Gilles Gonthier Listen Listening... / 52:00 Rich Guthrie and Tom Lake have migrated back to Studio A to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Birding: 10/3/18 wikipedia commons/Mdf - Own work Listen Listening... / 47:49 Rich Guthrie and Kathryn Schneider join Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. With fall now here, are birds in the Northeast preparing to head south for the winter? Find out by tuning in! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Birding With Rich Guthrie 9/12/18 wikipedia commons/nigel from vancouver, Canada Listen Listening... / 49:05 Rich Guthrie has returned to Vox Pop to answer your birding questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.