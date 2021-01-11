Ben & Jerry's Enters The Pet Food Market

Vermont ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s is introducing a line of frozen dog treats, its first foray into the lucrative pet food market.



Doggie Desserts will be packaged in 4-ounce cups and go on sale in U.S. groceries and pet stores later this month.



The treats are made with a base of sunflower butter, the same ingredient Ben & Jerry’s uses in its non-dairy human desserts.

Ben & Jerry’s is the latest food company to pivot to pets, joining Smucker's and General Mills. They're sensing opportunity as more Americans acquire pet companions.



All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved