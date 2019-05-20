Bear Spared By Governor Returns Home

A bear whose life was spared two years ago by the governor of New Hampshire has returned to her home turf after traveling thousands of miles since being relocated.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department had planned to euthanize the black bear and three of her young offspring in 2017 after repeated problems culminated with two bears entering a home near Dartmouth College. After a public outcry Republican Governor Chris Sununu ordered the animals relocated instead.

Only the yearlings were moved that year because the mother bear, dubbed "Mink" by locals, had left town to mate. When she returned last June she was captured, fitted with a tracking collar and moved about 120 miles north to a sparsely populated location near the Canadian border.

She made it back to Hanover last week after traveling a looping route through New Hampshire and Vermont.

State officials said she's not causing any trouble so far and there are no plans to move her again.

