Arin Arbus Makes Broadway Debut Directing Revival Of "Frankie And Johnny In The Clair De Lune"

By 30 minutes ago

This weekend, the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally’s “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” begins previews at The Broadhurst Theatre starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” is one of McNally’s most popular plays. It centers on a waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand and moves - if haltingly - toward a new relationship as they reveal themselves to each other.

Arin Arbus, Michael Shannon, Terrence McNally, Audra McDonald
Credit Miller Mobley / Playbill.com

Obie Award winner Arin Arbus directs, making her Broadway debut. 

Arbus is a resident artist at Theatre for a New Audience. She was a Drama League Directing Fellow, a Princess Grace Award Recipient and spent several years making theatre with prisoners at a medium security prison in upstate New York in association with Rehabilitation Through the Arts. She directed of production of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" at a Syrian Refugee Camp in Greece with The Campfire Project last summer.

Benjamin Walker In Roundabout Theatre Company's Revival Of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons"

By Apr 5, 2019
Benjamin Walker

Last night, a new revival of the Arthur Miller classic, “All My Sons,” began previews at the American Airlines Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City. Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of the story of The Kellers, a family finding their way in a post-war world and burdened by wartime secrets, is directed by three time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien and stars Tracy Letts and Annette Bening as Joe and Kate Keller.

Benjamin Walker returns to Broadway - and to Roundabout - to play their son, Chris Keller. A sample of Walker’s other stage credits includes Patrick Bateman in the musical “American Psycho” and the title character in “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson.” He played Brick in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and was in Inherit the Wind and Roundabout’s “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.”

Toggling Between The Intimate And The Epic With "Beetlejuice" Director Alex Timbers

By Apr 25, 2019
Beetlejuice musical artwork and photograph of director Alex Timbers
Photo of Timbers: Morris Mac Matzen/Stage Entertainment

Tonight a show about death opens at The Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway. A very funny, extremely wacky, semi-familiar show about death.

Beetlejuice: The Musical,” adapted from the 1988 Tim Burton film, features a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King and music by Eddie Perfect - who is further represented on Broadway this season with “King Kong."

The ghost-with-the-most, played memorably by Michael Keaton, in the film is dusted-off and deaded-up by Alex Brightman. Lydia, a grieving but righteous teen, is artfully inhabited by Sophia Anne Caruso. Kerry Butler and Rob McClure play the recently deceased Barbara and Adam. Adam Dannheisser and Leslie Kritzer play Charles and Delia; the sort-of-crazy sort-of-couple that buys Barbara and Adam’s now-haunted house. It’s a powerful cast, all joyfully mourning and energetically filling David Korins’ memorable-moveable set eight shows a week. Musical Supervision, Orchestrations, and Incidental Music is by Kris Kukul, formerly the Music Director at The Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Connor Gallagher is the choreographer.

Alex Timbers directs. His previous Broadway credits include “Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson,” “The Pee-Wee Herman Show,” “Peter and the Star-Catcher,” “Rocky,” and “Oh, Hello.” He directed the stand-up special “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.” Some of his off-Broadway productions are “Gutenberg! The Musical!,” “Here Lies Love,” “The Robber Bridegroom.” He is the co-creator of the Amazon series “Mozart in the Jungle.” His next directorial project is the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge” which begins previews at the Hirschfeld Theatre in June.

Sarah Stiles In "Tootsie" On Broadway

By Apr 22, 2019
Sarah Stiles

The hit 1982 film, Tootsie, has a new stage-musical adaptation that is opening on Broadway tomorrow night. The updated story of the actor, Michael Dorsey, who disguises himself as a woman to get cast in a show, is directed by Scott Ellis, features a book by Robert Horn, and music and lyrics by David Yazbek. Santino Fontana dons the infamous pumps.

Sarah Stiles plays Sandy Lester in “Tootsie: The Musical” - the role was played in the film by Teri Garr. Stiles is a Tony nominated performer whose previous Broadway credits include “Hand to God,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “Avenue Q,” and “The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee.” She plays Bonnie on the Showtime series “Billions”  and Gladys in “Get Shorty” on Epix.

David Furr In Lanford Wilson's "Burn This" On Broadway

By Apr 18, 2019
David Furr, Keri Russell, and Brandon Uranowitz in "Burn This" at The Hudson Theatre
Matthew Murphy

The first Broadway revival of Pulitzer Prize winner Lanford Wilson’s “Burn This” opened at The Hudson Theatre this past Tuesday evening.

When a mysterious death brings together two unlikely strangers, their explosive connection sparks a chemistry too fiery to ignore. "Burn This," directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, is a smoldering story of love and raw attraction by one of the most vital playwrights of the modern era. The steamy new revival stars Keri Russell as Anna, Adam Driver as Pale, Brandon Uranowitz as Larry, and our guest, David Furr as Burton.

Furr earned a Tony nomination for his work as Garry in Roundabout Theatre Company’s hilarious 2016 revival of “Noises Off” at the American Airlines Theatre where, in 2011, Furr played John “Jack” Worthing in Roundabout’s tremendous production of “The Importance of Being Earnest” co-starring Brian Bedford and Santino Fontana.

His other Broadway credits include “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” “Accent on Youth,” “Cymbeline,” “The Rivals,” and “King Lear.” Furr’s film credits include “13 Hours,” “Evening,” “The Sounding,” and the upcoming “The Highwaymen.” His recurring television appearances include “Bull,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Mr. Mercedes,” “Dynasty,” “Odd Mom Out,” “TURN: Washington’s Spies,” “Iron First,” “Madam Secretary,” “The Following,” and “The Americans.”

Audra McDonald And Will Swenson Star In 'A Moon For The Misbegotten' At Williamstown

By Aug 6, 2015

  The final mainstage production of this summer’s Williamstown Theatre Festival line-up began previews last night. Artistic Director Mandy Greenfield’s inaugural season ends with Eugene O’Neill’s final masterpiece, A Moon for the Misbegotten. The show will run in Williamstown through August 23rd.

Gordon Edelstein, Artistic Director at the Long Warf Theatre in New Haven, is directing and brings years of O’Neill experience to this invigorating look at what he calls “one of the great sad love stories in modern dramatic literature.”

A Moon for the Misbegotten stars Audra McDonald as Josie Hogan and Will Swenson as James Tyrone Jr. Married couple McDonald and Swenson are two of the best and most in-demand actors working today. Swenson recently left the Broadway revival of Les Miserables after playing Javert for more than a year, other New York credits include Murder Ballad, Little Miss Sunshine, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and the acclaimed Public Theater production of Hair which ran off-broadway, moved to Broadway for a summer of love, and toured the country. Will was nominated for a Tony Award for his portrayal of Berger. He is also a film director.

Audra McDonald has won a record 6 Tony Awards - one for her work in each of the following: Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. She is the only person to have won one in each acting category. She’s also a television and film actress, featured in the new Meryl Streep movie, Ricki and the Flash, written by Diablo Cody and directed by Jonathan Demme.