Arin Arbus Makes Broadway Debut Directing Revival Of "Frankie And Johnny In The Clair De Lune"

This weekend, the Broadway revival of Terrence McNally’s “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” begins previews at The Broadhurst Theatre starring Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Audra McDonald and two-time Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon.
Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune” is one of McNally’s most popular plays. It centers on a waitress and a short order cook whose first date turns into a one-night stand and moves - if haltingly - toward a new relationship as they reveal themselves to each other.
Obie Award winner Arin Arbus directs, making her Broadway debut.
Arbus is a resident artist at Theatre for a New Audience. She was a Drama League Directing Fellow, a Princess Grace Award Recipient and spent several years making theatre with prisoners at a medium security prison in upstate New York in association with Rehabilitation Through the Arts. She directed of production of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" at a Syrian Refugee Camp in Greece with The Campfire Project last summer.