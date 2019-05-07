Related Program: 
Appeals Stall Montpelier Hotel And Garage Project

    Main Street, Montpelier
A Vermont hotel and garage project continues to face opposition from a group of residents.

Montpelier city officials are concerned that delays and legal costs might kill plans to build an 81-room Hampton Inn & Suites hotel and an adjacent city-owned and -operated public parking garage behind the Capitol Plaza Hotel & Conference Center.

The Times Argus reports The Friends of Montpelier, a group of 16 residents, have appealed permits from the Development Review Board and say they will appeal an environmental permit issued last week.

The group's attorney says the main areas of concern are traffic, the impact of development on the historic downtown and water quality issues.

City officials say they have correctly followed Montpelier's permitting process.

Voters approved a $10.5 million bond for the garage in November.

