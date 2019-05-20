Related Program: 
Adoption Researchers Meeting At UMass Amherst

       International adoption has significantly declined in the last decade.  More children, at older ages, are being removed from their parents and placed in foster care.  The United States is one of the most active countries in the world for adoption.

        Adoption researchers need to study and respond to those trends, and more, to help serve children and families

        This week, the University of Massachusetts Amherst is hosting an international adoption research institute.

        WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with professor Hal Grotevant, director of the Rudd Adoption Research Program at UMass Amherst.

