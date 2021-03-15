 ACLU Massachusetts Calls For Independent Investigation Into Williamstown PD Over Illegal Searches | WAMC

ACLU Massachusetts Calls For Independent Investigation Into Williamstown PD Over Illegal Searches

By 1 hour ago
  • A brick building with white columns sits under a blue sky
    The municipal offices of Williamstown, Massachusetts.
    Josh Landes / WAMC

The American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts is calling for an independent investigation into the Williamstown Police Department after it admitted officers illegally searched the names and records of local police reform advocates. 

As WAMC first reported Friday, the WPD acknowledged that community members who had called for reforms had their records illegally accessed by officers. It came during months of local debate over allegations of sexism and racism in the department.

William Newman, an attorney in the ACLU of Massachusetts’ Western Regional Office, told WAMC in a statement the ACLU seeks an independent investigation, adding: “Police misconduct—including the misuse or abuse of police tools—must be considered with the utmost  seriousness. There can be no accountability without transparency.”

To date, none of the people whose information was improperly accessed have taken legal action against the town or police department.

Williamstown Residents Reeling From News Of Illegal Police Searches

By 6 hours ago
Buildings, sidewalks and trees lie alongside a road through rolling green hills.
Josh Landes / WAMC

Residents of Williamstown, Massachusetts who criticized the police are reacting to the revelation that the town’s police department responded by illegally accessing their records.

Williamstown Police Department Admits To Illegally Searching Critics’ Records

By Mar 12, 2021
A brick building with white columns sits under a blue sky
Josh Landes / WAMC

WAMC has learned that the Williamstown, Massachusetts police department illegally used the Criminal Justice Information Services database to search the names and motor vehicle records of its critics in the community.

Williamstown Grapples With Calls For Community-Oriented Safety After Police Scandal

By Jeongyoon Han Feb 28, 2021
A row of people carrying Black Lives Matter and anti-police brutality signs march down a street with a car in it on a sunny summer day.
Josh Landes / WAMC

The national reckoning with racial justice and police brutality has led to a conversation about the role of law enforcement in New England communities.

Williamstown Town Manager Resigns Amid Police Department Scandal

By Feb 19, 2021
A bald white man dressed in a police uniform and a white haired man in a dress shirt and khakis stand outside of a blue building with white detailing.
Josh Landes / WAMC

As WAMC News first reported today, Embattled Williamstown, Massachusetts town manager Jason Hoch announced his resignation after months of controversy around a scandal at the police department. Hoch had faced calls to resign ever since a lawsuit from a town police officer accused the town and police department of maintaining an atmosphere of sexual harassment and racism. Hoch, who will step down in 60 days while the town identifies an interim town manager, follows former police chief Kyle Johnson, who resigned in December. The town manager had received criticism for initially standing by Johnson despite community outcry at the revelations in the lawsuit. Hoch spoke today with WAMC.