Related Program: 
51%

#1553: A Woman Bears Witness

By Allison Dunne 37 minutes ago
  • Gayle Woodsum
    Gayle Woodsum
    Courtesy of HumaNature

On this week’s 51%, a woman finally finds a safe place in the remote Rocky Mountains. But when an oil rig moved in, she wondered how safe it was after all.

We bring you a piece from Wyoming Public Media’s podcast HumaNature. Melodie Edwards has the story of a woman who found a safe place, but in a land that’s under threat. 

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft is revamping its practices for investigating workplace allegations after a group of women shared stories of discrimination and sexual harassment. CEO Satya Nadella sent a letter to employees about the changes April 15. Nadella says the company is increasing support services for workers who say they've experienced misbehavior, including a new "Employee Advocacy Team" to help guide employees through investigations. He says Microsoft will also require inclusivity training for all its roughly 16,000 managers; set new and more consistent disciplinary guidelines; and create more transparency about the outcome of investigations. The changes follow a large internal email chain started in March by employees sharing personal stories of experiencing misconduct. That caught the attention of top executives. Nadella's letter to employees was first reported by news site Quartz.

That’s our show for this week. Thanks to Elizabeth Hill for production assistance. Our executive producer is Dr. Alan Chartock. Our theme music is Glow in the Dark by Kevin Bartlett. This show is a national production of Northeast Public Radio. If you’d like to hear this show again, sign up for our podcast, or visit the 51% archives on our web site at wamc.org. And follow us on Twitter @51PercentRadio

“Contributions to 51% #1501 come from the Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.”

Tags: 
51%
Allison Dunne

Related Content

#1552: A Taekwondo Medalist Tells Her Story Of Sexual Abuse

By Allison Dunne Apr 24, 2019

On this week’s 51%, a four-time U.S. team medalist in the martial arts was the victim of sexual abuse; and hear from an indie folk artist whose works walk the line between personal and political. I’m Allison Dunne and this is 51%.

#1551: Her Blood Divides And Unites

By Allison Dunne Apr 17, 2019

On this week’s 51%, meet a woman who has ideas about how to help schools help their young students resolve racial conflict and hear how a nonprofit is supporting new moms.

#1550: A Women's Suffrage Anthology; A College Will Give Women A New Start

By Allison Dunne Apr 10, 2019

On this week’s 51%, a feminist pioneer shines a light on the lesser known women who helped achieve women’s suffrage and hear about a new education program to help women living in poverty.

#1549: The LGBT Cancer Network; Problem Pregnancies; And A Plea For Unity

By Allison Dunne Apr 3, 2019

On this week’s 51%, the founder of the National LGBT Cancer Network says a more inclusive medical community could encourage more screenings; hear how troubled pregnancies could mean years of health problems; and the political stage drives a singer/songwriter into the recording studio.

#1548: Botanical Art; Unconsented Pelvic Exams; A Police First

By Allison Dunne Mar 27, 2019
Courtesy of the Thomas Cole National Historic Site

On this week’s 51%, there’s an exhibit featuring the daughter of the founder of the Hudson River School; could changes be afoot to ensure women allow pelvic exams when under anesthesia? And we meet a university’s first woman police chief.