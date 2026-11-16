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Vox Pop

Medical Monday 11/16/26: Bariatric Surgery with Dr. Brian Binetti

Published November 16, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
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Dr. Brian Binetti
Tom Duggan
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Nuvance Health
Dr. Brian Binetti

We welcome Dr. Brian Binetti to talk about weight loss surgery. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

A board-certified and fellowship-trained minimally invasive surgeon, Dr. Binetti is the chair of surgery and director of metabolic and bariatric surgery at Northern Dutchess Hospital. He received the surgeon of excellence in robotic surgery designation from the surgical review corporation.

Dr. Binetti's areas of expertise include metabolic and bariatric surgery, robotics, complex hernia repair and surgical treatment of GERD.

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Vox Pop Medical Mondaybariatric surgeryminimally invasive surgery
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