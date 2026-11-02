Medical Monday 11/2/26: Urology with Dr. Seamus Barrett

Courtesy of St. Peter's Health Partners Dr. Seamus Barrett

We welcome Dr. Seamus Barrett of Capital Region Urology, a practice of St. Peter’s Health Partners Medical Associates. Ray Graf hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Dr. Barrett is a general urologist. A Capital Region native, he earned his medical degree from Albany Medical College and completed his urology residency at Albany Medical Center. He specializes in robotic and endoscopic surgery, with clinical interests in urologic oncology, kidney stone disease, men’s health, and voiding dysfunction.