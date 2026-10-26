Medical Monday 10/26/26: Breast Health with Dr. Lynn Choi

Albany Med Dr. Lynn Choi

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We talk breast health and surgery with Dr. Lynn Choi of Albany Medical College. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question at show time. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Choi specializes in breast surgery. She has advanced breast fellowship training and offers patients a comprehensive range of medical and surgical options to treat breast cancer and other breast diseases. She also sees patients who have an increased lifetime risk of breast cancer.

Dr. Choi is also a skilled general surgeon, adept at performing gall bladder surgery, appendectomies, and a host of other procedures.