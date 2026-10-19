Medical Monday 10/19/26: Headache Relief with Dr. Julio Vieira

Northwell Health Dr. Julio Vieira

We welcome Dr. Julio Vieira of Northwell Health. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551 or you can e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org

A headache specialist, Dr. Julio Vieira utilizes a comprehensive approach to diagnosing and treating migraine, chronic migraine, cluster headache, facial pain and other headache disorders. He works together with his patients to develop an individualized treatment plan, improving their quality of life and decreasing their time with pain. He is an expert in nerve blocks, trigger point injections and Botox for headache treatment.

Dr. Vieira is a researcher and epidemiologist and has conducted research on a national and international level. He has authored several peer review articles and neurological publications.