Food Friday 11/13/26: Pie with Ellen Gray

Francesco Sapienza Ellen Gray

Ellen Gray's last scheduled appearance was bumped because of the fund drive. She was disappointed Our listeners were disappointed. Your host was beside himself. Cheer up! Ellen is back today to spread the good news. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at 2pm. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Ellen Gray is obsessed with pie. Ellen Gray is a food writer, recipe developer, educator and professional pie whisperer.

Ellen's work has appeared in Better Homes & Gardens, SAVEUR, Food52, MUNCHIES, and Jewish Food Society. With a reverence for culinary history and a slightly raised eyebrow towards contemporary food trends, Ellen chronicles her baking calendar on the blog No More Mr. Nice Pie. Her favorite pie is whatever is in season.

Courtesy of NoMoreMrNicePie.com Thanksgiving pies

You'll find Ellen dishing out "PROFESSIONAL PIEISMS AND SEASONAL SARCASM" at No More Mr. Nice Pie.

