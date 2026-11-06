Food Friday 11/6/26: Secret Cooking with Haley Whalen and Jake Griffin-Diaz

Why does one person's tomato sauce, grilled meat, or coffee taste extraordinary while another's tastes merely average—even when they're using the same ingredients? Jake Griffin-Diaz of Jacob Alejandro Coffee and Jaja Wine Bar and Haley Whalen of Arthur's Market and Edible Capital District uncover the simple cooking techniques that grandmothers guard closely and professional chefs take for granted. Ray Graf hosts.

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Haley Whalen owns Arthur’s Market in Schenectady’s historic Stockade District and also publishes Edible Capital District. She goes out of her way for good butter, loves dogs, and believes that small independent businesses are the beating heart of the Capital District. She began her career working in marketing for food and hospitality brands, including King Arthur Flour, Le Pain Quotidien, and Food52. She can be found on Instagram at @Arthurs1795, @EdibleCapitalDistrict518, and @H.L.Whalen.

Published four times a year, Edible Capital District connects the dots of the bounty of seasonal, locally grown foods. It works to be a place to get to know local farmers and artisans, and to explore great dining, delicious day trips, vintners, distillers, brewers, food events and festivals in our region. Edible Capital District’s focus includes Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Montgomery and Fulton counties.

Jake Griffin-Diaz is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, where he discovered his passion for specialty coffee and teaching while managing the award-winning Apple Pie Bakery Café. He went on to serve as the opening café manager of the CIA Bakery Café in San Antonio, Texas, before becoming chef and manager of The Café at Madava Farms, home of Crown Maple Syrup. Later, at Irving Farm Coffee Roasters in Millerton, NY, he worked as a sales representative, coffee educator, and service technician. Along the way, he built lasting connections in the specialty coffee industry—including meeting his future husband. Today, he and his husband Alejandro bring their shared passion for coffee, food, and hospitality to their own businesses, Jacob Alejandro Coffee and Jaja Wine Bar, in Troy and Albany, NY.