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Vox Pop

Birding with Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart 11/3/26

Published November 3, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
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WAMC

Birding is our topic. We welcome back Julie Hart and Rich Guthrie to answer your questions about our winged pals. Ray Graf hosts.

Make your bird call at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Rich Guthrie is retired from the New York state DEC and he is the regional reviewer for the premiere birding site, e-bird.

Julie Hart is the project coordinator of the New York Breeding Bird Atlas. She has a focus on bird conservation and citizen science.

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Vox Pop birdingrich guthrieJulie Hartbird calls
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