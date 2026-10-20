Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 10/20/26

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Brendan Quirion, the NYDEC's Big Game Unit Leader. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

As the DEC's Game Management Section Head, Jeremy facilitates the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Jeremy has been a wildlife biologist in DEC since 2005 and spent the first 17 years of his career coordinating management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

As DEC's Big Game Unit Leader, Brendan Quirion provides statewide leadership and support for the Bureau of Wildlife management and research programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose. Brendan earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in Wildlife Management from SUNY Cobleskill in 2010 and a Master of Science degree in Natural Resource Management from Cornell University in 2022.

