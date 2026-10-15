Science Forum 10/15/26
Do you have a science question? The experts are back to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.
To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org
Joining us today:
- Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
- Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
- Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years