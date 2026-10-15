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Vox Pop

Science Forum 10/15/26

Published October 15, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

Do you have a science question? The experts are back to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
Tags
Vox Pop science forumbiologychemistryphysicsgeologyastronomy
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