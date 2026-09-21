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Vox Pop

Medical Monday 9/21/26: Dementia Care with Dr. David Hart

Published September 21, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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Dr. David Hart
Albany Med
Dr. David Hart

We welcome back Dr. David Hart of the Stratton VA Medical Center. A board certified neurologist, Dr. Hart sees general neurology and memory patients, with a focus on Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 1-800-348-2551. E-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dr. Hart has practiced in Albany since the early 90’s, both in private practice and academic settings, and over the last 25 yrs has overseen numerous clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease including studies of several recently FDA-approved and -pending treatments which slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

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Vox Pop Medical MondayDementiaAlzheimer's Disease
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