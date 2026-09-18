Food Friday 9/18/26: Distilling with John Frishkopf and John Fischer

We talk distilling with John Frishkopf, the founder and CEO of Klocke Estate. Also joining us is our go-to booze expert, John Fischer. Ray Graf hosts.

Call in and join the conversation at 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org.

Klocke Estate is a 182-acre regenerative farm, distillery, and tasting room/restaurant in Claverack, New York. Its mission is to produce the finest apple and grape brandies in the country — a reflection of the Hudson Valley's fruit-growing traditions and quality. The estate grows 43 heritage apple varieties and 9 types of grapes, all selected for brandy and vermouth production, farmed sustainably with organic methods, and works with longtime regional growers. Klocke Estate also produces a range of vermouths, made for both sipping and cocktails, along with hand-crafted orange curacao, crème de menthe, and crème de cassis liqueurs — all built for classic brandy drinks like the Sidecar, the Stinger, and the Brandy Manhattan.

Always a Food Friday favorite, John Fischer is a retired professor of Hospitality and Service Management at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. Previously he was general manager at the Morrell Wine Bar and Café in New York.