© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
Vox Pop

Exploring the Pine Bush Preserve with Neil Gifford 4/30/26

Published April 30, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Today we welcome Neil Gifford, Conservation Director for the Albany Pine Bush Preserve commission. Ray Graf hosts.

Call in at show time: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Happening all May at the Pine Bush Preserve, Lupine Fest events cover everything from prescribed fire and pine barrens ecology restoration to the remarkable Karner blue Butterfly and of course lupines!

With 29 years of fire ecology and prescribed fire experience, Neil Gifford is a community representative with the North Atlantic Fire Science Exchange, and member of the New York State Prescribed Fire Council steering committee. He earned a master’s in Ecology and Environmental Science from Paul Smith’s College, and Plattsburgh State University, with an emphasis on fire ecology and field ornithology.  

Neil is a Capital Region native, raising his family on a 20-acre farm in White Creek, NY for the past 30 years.  

Tags
Vox Pop Albany Pine Bush Preservekarner blue butterfly
Related Content