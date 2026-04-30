Exploring the Pine Bush Preserve with Neil Gifford 4/30/26

Today we welcome Neil Gifford, Conservation Director for the Albany Pine Bush Preserve commission. Ray Graf hosts.

Call in at show time: 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Happening all May at the Pine Bush Preserve, Lupine Fest events cover everything from prescribed fire and pine barrens ecology restoration to the remarkable Karner blue Butterfly and of course lupines!

With 29 years of fire ecology and prescribed fire experience, Neil Gifford is a community representative with the North Atlantic Fire Science Exchange, and member of the New York State Prescribed Fire Council steering committee. He earned a master’s in Ecology and Environmental Science from Paul Smith’s College, and Plattsburgh State University, with an emphasis on fire ecology and field ornithology.

Neil is a Capital Region native, raising his family on a 20-acre farm in White Creek, NY for the past 30 years.