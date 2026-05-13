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Vox Pop

Aging Together with Greg Olsen 5/13/26

Published May 13, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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May is Older Americans Month. Joining us is Greg Olsen, Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging. We'll talk about issues affecting older adults, including social isolation and resources available to help people address them. We’ll also get an update on New York State’s Master Plan for Aging, a roadmap to ensure that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence. Ray Graf hosts.

The number to call at show time (2pm) is 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging
Timothy H Raab
greg.olsen@ofa.state.ny.us

Greg Olsen is the Acting Director of the New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA), where he oversees the agency’s day-to-day operations and the administration of federal and state-funded programs designed to assist the more than 4.6 million older adult residents in the state, as well as programs that assist family members and others involved with helping older adults needing greater levels of assistance. NYSOFA assists older New Yorkers to be as independent as possible, for as long as possible, through advocacy and the development and delivery of programs and services that support and empower older New Yorkers and their families, in partnership with the network of public and private organizations that serve them. Greg has served in a variety of executive management positions within the agency.

Prior to joining NYSOFA, he served as chief of staff and legislative and policy director for Assemblyman Steve Englebright, former chair of the Assembly Standing Committee on Aging.

Greg Olsen was executive director of the New York State Alliance for Retired Americans, a union supported organization representing hundreds of thousands of union retirees. He also served as executive director of the New York State Coalition for the Aging, a nonprofit membership organization representing over 200 community-based organizations providing non-medical long-term care to the state’s older adult population.

He received his master’s degree in social work with a specialty in gerontology from Syracuse University’s Maxwell School.

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Vox Pop aging in place
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