Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 3/31/26

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

Courtesy of NYS DEC Dave Kramer

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is DEC research scientist Dave Kramer. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

As the DEC's Game Management Section Head, Jeremy facilitates the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Jeremy has been a wildlife biologist in DEC since 2005 and spent the first 17 years of his career coordinating management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Dave Kramer has been a research scientist with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation and the SUNY-ESF Roosevelt Wild Life Station for 10 years. His work focuses on moose, deer and bear.

Dave is a co-project leader of the Snapshot NY program. Snapshot NY allows anyone across the state to host a trail camera, providing critical data on wildlife population status, trends, and distribution. The goal is to harness the power of people to improve wildlife conservation and management strategies.