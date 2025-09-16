Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 9/16/25

NYS DEC Jeremy Hutst

Photo of Courtesy of NYSDEC Ashley Meyer

We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Ashely Meyer, lead bat biologist for the DEC. Ray Graf hosts.

800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

As the DEC's Game Management Section Head, Jeremy facilitates the research, outreach, and management planning for NY’s big game, small game, and furbearing wildlife. Jeremy has been a wildlife biologist in DEC since 2005 and spent the first 17 years of his career coordinating management programs for white-tailed deer, black bear, and moose.

Before joining DEC in 2005, Jeremy researched wintering deer in northern New York, worked on projects with Dall sheep, grizzly bears, and small mammals, and taught high school science in the Dominican Republic. Jeremy received a B.S. in Biology from Houghton College and an M.S. in Wildlife Biology and Management from the State University of New York ‐ College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Ashley Meyer has been serving as the lead bat biologist for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) for the past two years and is responsible for the monitoring, management, and regulatory protection for New York's listed bat species.

Prior to this work, Ashley served as an avian biologist for the state for three years, primarily working with listed grassland bird species as well as mitigating impacts to listed species from renewable energy projects.