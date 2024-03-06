Copyright Forum 3/6/24

Our panel of experts is back to help you protect your intellectual property. Bill Westwood, Polly Law and Paul Rapp join us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Paul Rapp is an intellectual property lawyer and writer. he represents musicians, writers, fine artists and businesses involved in the creative economy.

Bill Westwood is one of the country's leading medical illustrators, and a professional member and past-president of the association of medical illustrators



Polly Law is a past president of the Graphic Artists Guild, an organization focused on the rights of artists. she is a designer, illustrator, and artist whose works are in numerous private collections and is represented by galleries in Rhinebeck, New York along with Provincetown, and Nantucket, Massachusetts.