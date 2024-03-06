© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak wins Burlington mayoral election; first woman elected to the role
Vox Pop

Copyright Forum 3/6/24

Published March 6, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Our panel of experts is back to help you protect your intellectual property. Bill Westwood, Polly Law and Paul Rapp join us to take your calls. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.

Paul Rapp is an intellectual property lawyer and writer. he represents musicians, writers, fine artists and businesses involved in the creative economy.

Bill Westwood is one of the country's leading medical illustrators, and a professional member and past-president of the association of medical illustrators
 
Polly Law is a past president of the Graphic Artists Guild, an organization focused on the rights of artists. she is a designer, illustrator, and artist whose works are in numerous private collections and is represented by galleries in Rhinebeck, New York along with Provincetown, and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Tags
Vox Pop intellectual property lawcopyrightPaul RappBill WestwoodPolly Law
Related Content
  • Science Forum logo
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 2/8/24
    Got a science question? We have answers! Our team of experts returns to take your calls. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Stamps and Coins 2/7/24
    Bob Scott and David Tripp are back to talk stamps and coins with you. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Rhododendron blooms in a backyard garden
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 2/1/24
    It's our first gardening show of 2024. Spring can't be too far away! The experts return at 2pm to take your questions. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More