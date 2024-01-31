© 2024
Vox Pop

Antiques with Mark Lawson 1/31/24

Published January 31, 2024 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Mark Lawson of Albany’s Mark Lawson Antiques, Jewelry, and Coin joins us today to answer your questions. To join the conversation, give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. Or e-mail us at VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Mark Lawson is a past member of the American Society of Appraisers and has completed courses in the NYU Appraisal Studies program in Period American Furniture at the Metropolitan Museum with David A. Gallager and Oriental Rugs with George Anavian at his shop in New York’s rug district. He is also certified in Diamond grading from the Gemological Institute of America.

Tiffany Lamp, in a display case, at the New York Historical Society Museum
Mark Lawson
Mark Lawson says: "I recently visited the museum at the New York Historical Society, which houses the largest collection of Tiffany lamps on display. This one was my favorite, a lovely vibrant Fauvist looking depiction of gourds. That museum is amazing, right across the street from the Museum of Natural History on the upper west side of Manhattan."

Vox Pop antiques Mark Lawson
