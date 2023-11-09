© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Gardening 11/9/23

Published November 9, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST
A garden ornament, in the style of an Easter Island statue, overlooks a hill filled with low grown
WAMC
The silent sentinel surveys his domain

Here it is, our last gardening show of 2023! The experts return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Tags
Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumFaddegon's NurseryThe Berry PatchWard’s Nursery
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Wesson the dog relaxes at the beach
    Vox Pop
    Pet and Vets 10/11/23
    Dr. Kris Dallas of Ancient Arts Holistic Veterinary Services in Saratoga Springs joins us to tackle your pet questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • Science Forum logo
    Vox Pop
    Science Forum 10/5/23
    The scientists return to Studio A to take your science questions. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • A baby osprey peeking out of its nest.
    Vox Pop
    Birding 10/3/23
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart are back to talk birds. Give us a call at show time. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
Load More