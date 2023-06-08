© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Gardening 6/8/23

Published June 8, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Garden gnome peers out from behind flowers
WAMC
/

The gardeners return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number to call. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward owns and operates Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Tags
Vox Pop gardeningLandis ArboretumFaddegon's NurseryWard’s NurseryThe Berry Patch
Related Content
  • Ducks swimming on a pond
    Vox Pop
    Birding 5/2/23
    Rich Guthrie and Julie Hart are back to talk birds. Give us a call at show time. 800-348-2551. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • The author's late lamented orchid
    Commentary & Opinion
    My orchid finally bites the dust
    Ralph Gardner Jr.
    It took more than a decade but my orchid finally called it quits. It threw in the towel. It cashed in its chips. I remember exactly when I acquired the plant because I wrote a story in the Wall Street Journal associated with it that came to include a published correction. I bought the orchid at a plant sale at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden on May 5th, 2010.
  • Deer—Sketch from Nature, circa 1882
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst and Josh Stiller 4/25/23
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Big Game Unit Leader for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Josh Stiller, coordinator of the DEC's migratory and upland game bird program 800-348-2551 is the number to call at show time. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More