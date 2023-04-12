Pets and Vets 4/12/23

It’s Pets and Vets today. Joining us in the studio is Dr. Susan Sikule of the Just Cats veterinary clinics in Guilderland and Saratoga Springs, New York. Also joining us is Dr. Kristen Bevilacqua of Village Animal Clinic in Voorheesville, NY. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Dr. Susan Sikule began Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in 1994, filling a niche in the community to care for feline patients in the capital district. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, College of Veterinary Medicine, after completing her undergraduate at the University of Rochester. She has specific interests in internal medicine, soft tissue surgery, and holistic medicine including acupuncture.

Dr Kristen Bevilacqua joined the Village Animal Clinic as an associate veterinarian in 2012. She is a graduate of Kansas State University College of Veterinary Medicine after completing a bachelor of science in biology at Muhlenberg College. She has a special interest in exotic pets including reptiles, birds, and pocket pets. She currently resides in the capital region with her husband, 5 year old son and two cats.

