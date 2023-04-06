© 2023
Vox Pop

Science Forum 4/6/23

Published April 6, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
Science Forum logo, featuring the periodic table of elements
WAMC
/

The scientists are back to field your inquiries! WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
  • Roger Gibboni - electrical engineer who designed high tech communications and radar gear for the DOA, NASA and now owns Rogers High Fidelity in North Adams, MA.

Give us a call at show time. 1-800-348-2551. E-mail -VoxPop@wamc.org

Vox Pop biologychemistryastronomygeologyElectrical Engineeringphysics
