© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
voxpop1400.png
Vox Pop

Gardening 3/16/23

Published March 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
beautiful trees and shrubs
WAMC
/
Tree and shrub filled courtyard at Turning Stone in Verona, NY

Do you see it? Spring is on the horizon! Our gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.

Bob Graves is from Faddegon's Nursery. Founded in 1920, Faddegon's continues to offer nursery and landscaping products and services... in its original location.

Fred Breglia is the director of the Landis Arboretum, one of only three arboreta in eastern North America that have old-growth forests. It is home to trees and shrubs from around the world and beautiful perennial gardens.

Greg Ward runs Ward's Nursery which serves the Berkshires with horticultural products, advice and customer service.

Dale-Ila Riggs is the owner/operator of The Berry Patch, a first generation diversified farm in Stephentown NY. She grows pesticide-free blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries as well as diversified vegetable crops and cut flowers.

Tags
Vox Pop gardeningWard's NurseryFaddegon's NurseryThe Berry PatchLandis Arboretum
Related Content
  • Comets Kick up Dust in Helix Nebula
    Vox Pop
    Astronomy 2/23/23
    We talk astronomy with Bob Berman and Dr. Valerie Rapson. Call with your questions. 800-348-2551. Ray Graf hosts.
  • A view of Earth as seen from EPIC, the Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera.
    Vox Pop
    Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 2/21/23
    Dan Delurey joins us to answer your questions about climate change and emerging clean energy technologies. Dan is Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts.
  • rock garden on a hill in upstate New York
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 2/16/23
    Here we are, smack dab in the middle of winter, but let's think green for an hour! Our gardening experts return at 2pm to take your questions. 800-348-2551 is the number. Ray Graf hosts.
Load More