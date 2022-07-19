© 2022
Vox Pop

Climate change and clean energy with Dan Delurey 7/19/22

Published July 19, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT
View of Earth taken during ISS Expedition 43
Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit, NASA Johnson Space Center
/
Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
View of Earth taken during ISS Expedition 43

Here to answer your climate change questions we have expert Dan Delurey, Senior Fellow for Energy & Climate at Vermont Law and Graduate School. WAMC's Ray Graf hosts. Call with your question. 800-348-2551, or email VoxPop@wamc.org.

Dan Delurey
Vermont Law School
/
Dan Delurey

Dan Delurey has over 25 years of experience, including as an executive with utilities and clean energy companies. He has presented at Congressional hearings, federal and state agency hearings, and White House special events.

Dan has led technology delegations to UN Climate Change Conferences in Copenhagen, Paris and Bonn. He served on the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce and was named by DOE as Country Expert on Demand Response for work with the International Energy Agency.

Dan Delurey is considered to be a pioneer in developing content, policy, and programs that combine climate change with new electricity technologies. He was twice selected to participate in the Conference on World Affairs at the University of Colorado where he joined 99 other international experts.

