11/4/26 Post Election Day Panel PT. 1
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert.
- Larissa Phillips is the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident.
- Mike Spain - Former Times Union Associate Editor.
- Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.
- Mark Wittman - Investment Banker on Wall St.