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The Roundtable

Capital Repertory Theater debuts the new play 'The Last American Newspaper' by Ken Tingley on 9/25

By Joe Donahue
Published September 24, 2026 at 11:35 AM EDT
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For more than four decades, Ken Tingley worked in community newspapers, including as editor of the 'Post Star' in Glens Falls. Now he's turned that experience into a play, 'The Last American Newspaper,' which opens Friday at the Capitol Repertory Theater in Albany. Based on true events, the drama takes audiences inside a newsroom confronting the changing economics of journalism, the rise of the internet, and the challenges facing local newspapers.

It follows journalists pursuing stories ranging from the opioid epidemic to a Pulitzer Prize, while asking what happens to communities when local news disappears. Ken Tingley joins us this morning to talk about journalism, theater, and his transition from editor to playwright.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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