9/21/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Robert Brigham - Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy.March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.

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