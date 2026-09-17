9/17/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Robert Brigham - Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy.
- March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
- Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.