9/17/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Robert Brigham - Professor of History and International Relations on the Shirley Ecker Boskey Chair at Vassar College. Catherine Tan - Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Larissa Phillips - Founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project and columnist for The Free Press. Justin Patch - Associate Professor of Music at Vassar College. With special appearance from WAMC's Live Show, Newscast, and Podcast Editor Diane DeVore.

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