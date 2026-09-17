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The Roundtable

9/17/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 17, 2026 at 9:08 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

  • Robert Brigham - Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy.
  • March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
  • Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.
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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panel Robert Brighamcatherine tanMarch Gallagher
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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