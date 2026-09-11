9/11/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Ambassador Fred Hof - former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement. Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert. Fatimah Gilliam - author, lawyer, consultant, public speaker, and entrepreneur. Her most recent book is: 'Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You’ Stephen Haff - is an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie

Listen • 1:33:47