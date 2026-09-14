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The Roundtable

9/14/26 Panel

By Sam Dingman
Published September 14, 2026 at 9:37 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

  • Kathy Sheehan - Former Mayor of the City of Albany. 
  • Bill Hammond - Senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research
  • Libby Post - Political Consultant and lobbyist. 

  • Dr. Karin Reidl - a professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and president of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley. 

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelKathy SheehanBill Hammond Libby PostDr. Karin Riedl
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Sam Dingman
Sam Dingman is WAMC’s Hudson/Catskill Bureau Chief. Previously, he was co-host and reporter at “The Show” on KJZZ, Phoenix’s NPR station. Prior to KJZZ, Dingman was the creator and host of the acclaimed podcast “Family Ghosts,” which has been hailed as a critic’s choice by NPR, the LA Times and the New York Times. Dingman also co-hosted the BlueWire original series “The Rumor,” which was featured in the Washington Post and New York Magazine, and was a Webby honoree for Best Podcast Writing. He was story editor for Lemonada Media’s Signal Award-winning series “Pack One Bag,” writer and showrunner for John Stamos’s Webby-winning podcast “The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra,” editor of Karina Longworth’s “You Must Remember This,” and a producer for WNYC’s Peabody-winning “On the Media.” He is a four-time winner of the Moth Grand and Story Slams, and has created, written, hosted, produced and edited podcasts for The Atlantic, Audible Originals, Gilded Audio, Gimlet Media, Lincoln Center, Panoply Media, Paramount Pictures, Pushkin Industries, Spotify, Slate, Stitcher, and Wondery.
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