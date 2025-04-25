© 2025
The Roundtable

4/25/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published April 25, 2025 at 10:43 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Former Skidmore College President Philip Glotzbach and he is also author of the book: "Embrace Your Freedom: Winning Strategies to Succeed in College and in Life," and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
