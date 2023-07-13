7/13/23 RT Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are investigative journalist and visiting professor at UAlbany Rosemary Armao, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Tetherless World Chair of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences and Founding Director of the Future of Computing Institute at RPI Jim Hendler, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.