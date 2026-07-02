The Legislative Gazette - We'll have reaction from immigrant advocates to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on birthright citizenship

(Airs 07/02/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Immigrant advocates in New York are breathing a sigh of relief after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on birthright citizenship, we’ll have reaction from an immigrant advocacy group to the Supreme Court ending legal protections for Haitian’s fleeing to the U.S. from violence or natural disaster, and we’ll tell you about people are doing whatever they can to make ends meet – including donating plasma.