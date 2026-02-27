© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - New York State's Olympic authority now tasked with writing a 30-year maintenance plan

By David Guistina
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

(Airs 02/26/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: New York State's Olympic authority based in Lake Placid is now tasked with writing a 30-year maintenance plan, we’ll talk about the rise of food insecurity with the President & CEO of United Way and 211 New York, and we’ll honor Black History Month with two stories about the past and the present.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette ORDAUnited WayBlack History MonthThe Legislative GazetteDavid Guistinaice jam
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina