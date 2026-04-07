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The Book Show

Ani DiFranco - The Spirit of Ani - A Creative Life Conversation

By Joe Donahue
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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Book cover for 'The Spirit of Ani' by Ani DiFranco
Akashic Books

Ani DiFranco has spent more than three decades redefining what it means to be an independent artist. A Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, poet, and activist, her new book, ‘The Spirit of Ani: Reflections on Spirituality, Feminism, Music, and Freedom,’ extends that voice into a deeply personal and philosophical space.

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The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the UAlbany University Art Museum, the New York State Writers Institute, and the UAlbany Performing Arts Center in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio, sponsored by The University at Albany Foundation.

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The Book Show book showthe book showani difrancospiritualitymemoirnyswiNYS writers institutecreative lifethe creative lifeUAlbanyualbany performing arts center
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
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